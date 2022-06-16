|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Melvin Richardson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|37
|From:
|Rural Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 18, 2022
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Sidney High School - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Sidney High School - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Melvin's daughters future education - c/o Malvern State Bank in Malvern, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Hamburg Cemetery - Hamburg, IA
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Deputy Austin W. "Melvin" Richardson, 37, rural Sidney, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
