Deputy Melvin Richardson
Service: Funeral
Name: Melvin Richardson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 37
From: Rural Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Sidney High School - Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: Sidney High School - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, June 17, 2022
Visitation Start: 4 p.m. 
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Melvin's daughters future education - c/o Malvern State Bank in Malvern, IA
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Hamburg Cemetery - Hamburg, IA
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

