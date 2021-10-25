|Service:
|Memorial Gathering
|Name:
|Devin K. Danielson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Gathering Location:
Shenandoah Historical Museum, 800 W. Sheridan Ave., Shenandoah, Iowa
|Gathering Day and Date:
Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Gathering Starts:
12:00 p.m.
|Gathering Ends:
4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
To The Family
|Funeral Home:
Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Devin passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Devin K. Danielson, 64 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
