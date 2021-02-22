Devin Lee Schebaum, 20, Rock Port, Missouri
Buy Now
Service:Public Memorial 
Name:Devin Lee Schebaum
Pronunciation: 
Age:20
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 27, 2021
Time:1:00 P.M.
Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Location:Davis Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 27, 2021
Visitation Start:12:00 P.M.
Visitation End:1:00 P.M.
Memorials:Devin Schebaum Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:Home Cemetery, Tarkio
Notes:

**Masks are optional during the service.**

** The memorial service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter’s Facebook page.**

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.