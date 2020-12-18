Service:PRIVATE FAMILY Memorial Graveside 
Name:Diana Sabo 
Age:68 
From:Stanton, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 23, 2020 
Time:1:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Mamrelund Lutheran Church or Stanton Fire & Rescue Department 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, Iowa 
Service will be live streamed for the public on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

