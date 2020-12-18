|Service:
|PRIVATE FAMILY Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Diana Sabo
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 23, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to Mamrelund Lutheran Church or Stanton Fire & Rescue Department
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, Iowa
|Notes:
Service will be live streamed for the public on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Diana L. Sabo, 68, of Stanton, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
