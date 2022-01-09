|Service:
Graveside Service
|Name:
|Diane Briggs
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|57
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 13, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
Family and friends will meet at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. for procession to the cemetery.
The graveside service will be live-streamed on the Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Facebook page.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Diane Briggs, 57, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
