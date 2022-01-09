Diane Briggs, 57, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:

Graveside Service

Name:Diane Briggs
Pronunciation: 
Age:57
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, January 13, 2022
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 12, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Directed to the family 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:

Family and friends will meet at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. for procession to the cemetery.

The graveside service will be live-streamed on the Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Facebook page.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

