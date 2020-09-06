Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Diane Bruning
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, September 10, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.