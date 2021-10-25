|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Diane Dea
|Pronunciation:
|"Day"
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Time:
|10 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
On the morning of October 19, 2021, Diane Dea passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family at the age of 72.
Visitation with the family present will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 29th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A special tribute will be given during the service by the CHI Mercy Hospital Nursing Honor Guard. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Diane’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Diane Dea of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
Anniversaries
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 27