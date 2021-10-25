Diane Dea of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Diane Dea 
Pronunciation:"Day"
Age:72
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 29, 2021
Visitation Start:6 p.m.
Visitation End:8 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

On the morning of October 19, 2021, Diane Dea passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family at the age of 72.  

Visitation with the family present will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 29th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.   A special tribute will be given during the service by the CHI Mercy Hospital Nursing Honor Guard.  Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. 

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Diane’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

