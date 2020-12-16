Buffington
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Diane E. Buffington
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, December 18, 2020
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, December 17, 2020 
Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
 

 

Memorials:

The family will direct the memorials 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Silver City, Iowa
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.