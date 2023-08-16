|Service:
Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
Diane Borkowski,
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
63
|From:
Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
Monday, August 21
|Time:
3:00 p.m.
|Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
Monday, August 21 (prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
1:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
3:00 p.m. (Service)
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Diane (Popp) Borkowski, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Avoca Specialty Care.
The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Tuesday.
The family welcomes everyone to join them at the Elbow Room immediately following the service (even if you are unable to be at the funeral home) for continued celebration of Diane.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Diane’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralserivce.com.
Diane (Popp) Borkowski, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
