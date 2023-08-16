Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Diane Borkowski,
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, August 21
Time:3:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, August 21 (prior to Service)
Visitation Start: 1:30 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m. (Service)
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:
Notes:

Diane (Popp) Borkowski, 63, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Avoca Specialty Care.

The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Tuesday. 

The family welcomes everyone to join them at the Elbow Room immediately following the service (even if you are unable to be at the funeral home) for continued celebration of Diane. 

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Diane’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralserivce.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.