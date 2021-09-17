Diane Snodgrass
Service: Funeral
Name: Diane Snodgrass
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, September 20, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: St. John Lutheran Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: Clarinda Lied Library Foundation or St. John Lutheran Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

