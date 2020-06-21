Dianna "Dianne" Harrison, 68, Bedford, Iowa
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Dianne Harrison
Pronunciation: 
Age: 68
From: Bedford, IA  5 miles east of Siam
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, June 26, 2020
Time: 11 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday open visitation from 11am -6 pm with family will be present from 6 pm to 8 pm
Visitation Start: 11 am
Visitation End: 8 pm
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Graceland Cemetery, Bedford, IA
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com