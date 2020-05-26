Dianna Rose Hall
Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Dianna Rose Hall
Pronunciation: 
Age: 62
From: Rural Rock Port
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, May 29
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Mt. Olive Cemetery - southeast of Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, May 28
Visitation Start: 3 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - southeast of Hamburg
Notes:Visitation will be open to the public with social distancing guidelines being observed.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com