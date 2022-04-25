|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Dick Roberts
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thurs, Apr 28, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 am
|Location:
|First Christian Church, Mound City
|Visitation Location:
|First Christian Church, Mound City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thurs, Apr 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 am
|Visitation End:
|10:00 am
|Memorials:
|Mound Hope Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Dick Roberts, 90, Mound City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
