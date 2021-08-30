|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dick Van Gelder
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 2, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Lenox United Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox United Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 2, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|service time of 10:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, National Kidney Foundation or National Pancreas Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa with military honors.
|Notes:
Dick passed away Saturday evening at the Creston Hospice Home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Dick Van Gelder, 96, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Aug 31
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
-
Sep 1
Anniversaries
-
Aug 30
-
Aug 31