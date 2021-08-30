Dick Van Gelder
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Dick Van Gelder
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, September 2, 2021
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church
Visitation Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 2, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 AM
Visitation End:service time of 10:00 AM
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, National  Kidney Foundation or National Pancreas Foundation
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa with military honors.
Notes:

Dick passed away Saturday evening at the Creston Hospice Home.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.