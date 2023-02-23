Dickie Lee Jones
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Dickie Lee Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Time: 10:00am
Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 27, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00pm
Visitation End: 7:00pm
Memorials: New Nodaway Humane Society
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri
Notes: 

