|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Dickie Lee Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, February 28, 2023
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
|New Nodaway Humane Society
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri
|Notes:
