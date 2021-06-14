|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Dixie Benton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Lincoln, NE
|Previous:
|Malvern, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 18, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Malvern United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|No scheduled visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Malvern United Methodist Church or Malvern Student Loan Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Dixie passed away June 13, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Dixie Benton, 85, Lincoln, NE
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
