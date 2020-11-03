Dixie Stalder, 88, of Lenox, Iowa, formerly of Brooks, Iowa
Service:Graveside 
Name:Dixie Stalder
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous:Brooks, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, November 5, 2020
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Brooks Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 P.M.
Visitation End:5:00 P.M.
Memorials:Brooks Cemetery Fund
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

