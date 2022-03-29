|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dolores Bellairs
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home and First United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open: March 30, 2022/With family: at First United Methodist Church
|Visitation Start:
|Open: Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m./With family: Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to service
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers to the First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
|Dolores passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Dolores Bellairs, 91, Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
Anniversaries
-
Mar 31