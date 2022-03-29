Dolores Bellairs
Service: Funeral
Name: Dolores Bellairs
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home and First United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Open: March 30, 2022/With family: at First United Methodist Church
Visitation Start:Open: Wednesday 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m./With family: Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to service 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers to the  First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa 
Notes:Dolores passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

