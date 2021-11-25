|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Dee Hansen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 1
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 30
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Dolores “Dee” Hansen, 88, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dolores' family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Dolores “Dee” Hansen, 88, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
