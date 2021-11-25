Service:Funeral Service
Name:Dee Hansen
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 1
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 30
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

Dolores “Dee” Hansen, 88, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Dolores’ family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.