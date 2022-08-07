|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Dolores "Dee" Jackson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak and Villisca, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 10
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Arlington Cemetery, northwest of Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 10
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the First Covenant Church in Red Oak
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Arlington Cemetery, northwest of Villisca, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Dolores “Dee” Jackson, 91, of Stanton, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak and Villisca, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 8
Anniversaries
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 8
-
Aug 9