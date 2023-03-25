Dolores (Dodie) L. Kinkel Creighton, 98, of Guthrie Center. Iowa
Service:Pending
Name:Dolores (Dodie) L. Kinkel Creighton
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Guthrie Center, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Open Visitation Start: 
Open Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Dolores passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at The New Homstead Senior Community, in Guthrie Center, Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.