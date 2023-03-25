|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Dolores (Dodie) L. Kinkel Creighton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Guthrie Center, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Open Visitation Start:
|Open Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Dolores passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at The New Homstead Senior Community, in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Dolores (Dodie) L. Kinkel Creighton, 98, of Guthrie Center. Iowa
Pat Leece
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
Anniversaries
-
Mar 25