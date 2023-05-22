Service:Funeral Service
Name:Dolores Fort 
Pronunciation: 
Age:94 
From:Council Bluffs, IA 
Previous:Red Oak, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, May 27, 2023 
Time:10:00 am 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, May 27 
Visitation Start:9:00 AM 
Visitation End:10:00 AM 
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.