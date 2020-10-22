Service:Graveside 
Name:Dolores Shull
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Riverton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, Oct. 25
Time:2 p.m.
Location:Riverton Cemetery
Visitation Location:Shull-Gude Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, Oct. 25
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:1:45 p.m.
Memorials:Riverton Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home:Shull-Gude Funeral Home - Riverton
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

