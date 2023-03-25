|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Dolores L. "Dodie" Creighton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Guthrie Center, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 30, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 30, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM (Noon)
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial is being established in Dolores' name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA
|Notes:
|Dolores passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at The New Homestead Senior Community, in Guthrie Center, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Dolores L. "Dodie" Creighton, 98, of Guthrie Center, Iowa
