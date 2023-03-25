Dolores L. "Dodie" Creighton, 98, of Guthrie Center, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral 
Name:Dolores L. "Dodie"  Creighton
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Guthrie Center, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, March 30, 2023 
Time:2:00 PM
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Thursday, March 30, 2023 
Visitation Start:12:00 PM (Noon) 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:A memorial is being established in Dolores' name. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA 
Notes:Dolores passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at The New Homestead Senior Community, in Guthrie Center, Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

