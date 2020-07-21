Service:Graveside 
Name:Dolores Miner 
Pronunciation: 
Age:86 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 24, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Emerson, Iowa Cemetery 
Visitation Location:Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 23 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials requested in lieu of flowers to Red Oak Presbyterian Church or Arlington Place, Red Oak 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service. Family also requests facial coverings be worn.  