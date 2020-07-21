|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Dolores Miner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 23
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials requested in lieu of flowers to Red Oak Presbyterian Church or Arlington Place, Red Oak
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comFamily and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service. Family also requests facial coverings be worn.
Dolores Miner, 86, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
