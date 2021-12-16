|Service:
|Don Brown
|83
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Don passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Don Brown, 83, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
