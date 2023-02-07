Service: Funeral Services
Name: Don Crill
Pronunciation: 
Age: 88
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 10, 2023
Time:11:30 A.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 10, 2023
Visitation Start:9:30 A.M. public and family receiving friends
Visitation End:11:000 A.M. - Public and family receiving friends
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to the Carl Church and/or the Carl Cemetery
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Carl Cemetery
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.