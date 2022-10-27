Service:Celebration of Life Memorial service
Name:Don "DJ" Ozbun
Pronunciation: 
Age:42
From:Grandview, MO
Previous:Formerly of Atlantic
Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:to the time of service
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, October 24, 2022.

Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday.  The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for DJ's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

