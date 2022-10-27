|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial service
|Name:
|Don "DJ" Ozbun
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|42
|From:
|Grandview, MO
|Previous:
|Formerly of Atlantic
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 5, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|to the time of service
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, October 24, 2022.
Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for DJ's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Home
