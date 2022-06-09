Don E. Perry, 57, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Don E. Perry
Pronunciation: 
Age: 57
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Friday, June 17, 2022
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Visitation Location:

 No visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Don Perry Memorial Fund to help with final expenses.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes:

