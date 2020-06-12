|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Don Rech
|Pronunciation:
|wreck
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM with Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Mosaic House - Axtell, Nebraska in memory of Don Rech, father of the late Deena Rech
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Military honors will be held at the church following the service. Don passed away on June 10, 2020 in Bellevue, NE. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Don Rech, 83, Malvern, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
