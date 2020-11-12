Service:                                            Private Graveside
Name:

Don R. Green

Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Marshalltown, IA
Previous:Clarinda, New Market, Red Oak
Day and Date:Friday, November 13, 2020
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Open, Friday, November 13, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 am
Visitation End:2:30 pm
Memorials:Iowa Veterans Home
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Memory Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.