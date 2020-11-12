|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Name:
Don R. Green
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Marshalltown, IA
|Previous:
|Clarinda, New Market, Red Oak
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open, Friday, November 13, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 am
|Visitation End:
|2:30 pm
|Memorials:
|Iowa Veterans Home
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Don Roy Green, 81, Marshalltown, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
