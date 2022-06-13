|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Dona Jean Thacker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|New Albany, Indiana
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 15, 2022
|Time:
|12:00 P.M.
|Location:
|High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
No visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
| Dona would often take breakfast to her students. She believed a hungry child had difficulty learning. This was one step towards helping her students achieve their dreams. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or food pantry.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|High Creek Cemetery, Watson
|Notes:
Dona Jean Thacker, 89, New Albany, Indiana
Minter Funeral Chapel
