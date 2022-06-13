Dona Jean Thacker, 89, New Albany, Indiana
Service:,  Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Dona Jean Thacker
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: New Albany, Indiana
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Time: 12:00 P.M.
Location: High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 No visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Dona would often take breakfast to her students. She believed a hungry child had difficulty learning. This was one step towards helping her students achieve their dreams. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or food pantry.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: High Creek Cemetery, Watson
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

