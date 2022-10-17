Service:Funeral
Name:Dona Wilson
Age:92
From:Glenwood, IA 
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Time:10:00AM
Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, October 18
Visitation 9AM- 10AM
  
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Village Community Resident Fund or Tabitha Home Healthcare.

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Ridgewood Cemetery 
To view the full obituary, please visit:

http://www.hoyfuneral.com

