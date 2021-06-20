|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Donald Allen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Red Oak, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 24, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Faith Community Church, Red Oak, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 23, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Donald Allen, 90, Red Oak, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
