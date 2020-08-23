Donald C. Hull, 94, Cameron, MO
Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Donald C. Hull
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Cameron, MO
Previous:Elmo, MO
Day and Date:Saturday, August 29, 2020
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Elmo, MO Cemetery
Visitation Location:No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, MO, or the United Methodist Church, Elmo, Missouri
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Mr. Hull passed away August 14, 2020. His remains have been cremated under the direction of the Bram funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Full military honors will be conducted at the service.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.