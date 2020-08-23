|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Donald C. Hull
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Cameron, MO
|Previous:
|Elmo, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Elmo, MO Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, MO, or the United Methodist Church, Elmo, Missouri
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Mr. Hull passed away August 14, 2020. His remains have been cremated under the direction of the Bram funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Full military honors will be conducted at the service.
Donald C. Hull, 94, Cameron, MO
Bram Funeral Home
