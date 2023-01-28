|Service:
|Name:
|Donald Clark
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Villisca, Iowa
Don passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in rural Villisca, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Donald Clark, 67, of Villisca, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
