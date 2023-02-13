Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Donald D. Connell 
Pronunciation: 
Age:89 
From:Bethany, Missouri 
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, February 17, 2023 
Time:11:00am 
Location:

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Bethany, MO

Visitation Location:Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023
Visitation Start:9:00am 
Visitation End:5:00pm 
Memorials:

Harrison County Hospice and/or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Funeral Home:Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO 
Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Creston, Iowa. 
Notes:Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome. 

