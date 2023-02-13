|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Donald D. Connell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Bethany, Missouri
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 17, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Bethany, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 16, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:00am
|Visitation End:
|5:00pm
|Memorials:
Harrison County Hospice and/or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
|Funeral Home:
|Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO
|Cemetery:
|Calvary Cemetery, Creston, Iowa.
|Notes:
|Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14
Anniversaries
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14