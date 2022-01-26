|Service:
|Funeral service
|Name:
|Donald D. Cook
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 30th
|Time:
| 2 p.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church
|Open Visitation Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to causes within the Atlantic community.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Donald Cook, 81, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, January 24, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donald’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Donald D. Cook, 81 of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
Anniversaries
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28