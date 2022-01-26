Donald Cook, 81, of Atlantic, IA
Service:Funeral service
Name:Donald D. Cook
Pronunciation: 
Age:81
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, January 30th
Time: 2 p.m.
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Open Visitation Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, January 29, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to causes within the Atlantic community.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

Donald Cook, 81, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, January 24, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Donald’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

