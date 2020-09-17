|Service:
|Memorial Graveside Service
|Name:
|Donald Dean Long
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Elmo, Missouri area
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Elmo Community Betterment
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO
|Notes:
|Don passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Mosaic Health Care, Maryville, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Donald D. Long, 88, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
