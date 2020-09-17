Donald D. Long
Service:Memorial Graveside Service 
Name:Donald Dean Long 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Elmo, Missouri area
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Elmo Community Betterment 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, MO 
Notes:Don passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Mosaic Health Care, Maryville, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

