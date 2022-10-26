Donald (Don) Buch, 90, previously of Clarinda
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Donald (Don) Buch 
Pronunciation:Boo 
Age:90 
From:Grimes, Iowa 
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 2, 2022 
Time:11:00am 
Location:

Lutheran Church of Hope, 1335 NE Beaverbrooke
Blvd., Grimes, Iowa

Visitation Location:

Glenstone Village clubhouse 3305 SE Glenstone
Drive, Grimes, Iowa

Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 1, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00pm 
Visitation End:7:00pm 
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to UnityPoint at
Home Hospice (https://www.unitypoint.org/desmoines/online-
donation.aspx) or Lutheran Church of Hope (Grimes).
(https://lutheranchurchofhope.onlinegiving.org/donate/guest_donat
e?#!/ ) Don greatly appreciated the care he and his wife, Donna Lee, received from both.

Funeral Home:

Hamilton Funeral Home, Grimes
www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com 

Cemetery:Clarinda, Iowa (later) 
Notes: 

