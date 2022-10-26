Donald (Don) Buch, 90, previously of Clarinda

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Donald (Don) Buch
|Pronunciation:
|Boo
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Grimes, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 2, 2022
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
Lutheran Church of Hope, 1335 NE Beaverbrooke
|Visitation Location:
Glenstone Village clubhouse 3305 SE Glenstone
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 1, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00pm
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to UnityPoint at
|Funeral Home:
Hamilton Funeral Home, Grimes
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda, Iowa (later)
|Notes:
