|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Don Mertz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Durango, Colorado
|Previous:
|Formerly of Walnut, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 17, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
After lunch, all are invited to the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut for graveside services.
|Notes:
Donald (Don) Herbert Mertz, 85, formerly of Walnut, IA, died on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Mercy Hospice House in Durango.
Donald (Don) Herbert Mertz, 85, formerly of Walnut, IA
Roland Funeral Home
