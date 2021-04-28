Don Royer
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Donald "Don" Royer
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Shenandoah, IA 
Previous:Essex, IA 
Day and Date:Friday, May 7, 2021 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Day and Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
Memorials:Essex Fire and Rescue Department 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Don passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

