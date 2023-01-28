Service: Funeral
Name: Donald (Donnie) Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age: 67
From: Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Donald Clark Memorial
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

Don passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home in rural Villisca, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

