Service:Celebration of Life At A Later Time
Name:Donald "Donny" LaVern Sands 
Pronunciation: 
Age:57 
From:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Good Shepherd, Omaha Nebraska 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.