|Service:
|Celebration of Life At A Later Time
|Name:
|Donald "Donny" LaVern Sands
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|57
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Good Shepherd, Omaha Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
Anniversaries
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20