|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Donald E. Hart
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, February 5, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
Christ Point Baptist Church - 602 Maple St, Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Christ Point Baptist Church - 602 Maple St, Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, February 5, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|1:00 PM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the Shenandoah Christ Point Baptist Church or you can plant a tree in memory of Don.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Don entered into eternal rest on Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at Accura HealthCare of Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Donald E. Hart, 76, of Shenandoah, Iowa
