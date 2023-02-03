Donald E. Hart, 76, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Donald E. Hart
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Des Moines, Iowa 
Day and Date:Sunday, February 5, 2023 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:

Christ Point Baptist Church - 602 Maple St, Shenandoah, IA 

Visitation Location:

Christ Point Baptist Church - 602 Maple St, Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Sunday, February 5, 2023
Visitation Start:12:00 PM
Visitation End:1:00 PM 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the Shenandoah Christ Point Baptist Church or you can plant a tree in memory of Don.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Don entered into eternal rest on Thursday evening, February 2, 2023, at Accura HealthCare of Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

