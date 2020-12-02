|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Donald G. "Donnie" Klabunde-Wingo
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Pacific Junction, Iowa
|Previous:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 7, 2020
|Time:
|12:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, December 7, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|12:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha, Nebraska
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
