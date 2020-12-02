Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Donald G. "Donnie" Klabunde-Wingo
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Pacific Junction, Iowa
Previous:Omaha, Nebraska
Day and Date:Monday, December 7, 2020
Time:12:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, December 7, 2020
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m.
Visitation End:12:00 p.m.
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha,  Nebraska
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

