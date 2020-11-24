|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Don Hall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Fri, Nov 27, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|8:00 am
|Visitation End:
|6:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Mound City United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|Mount Hope Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Donald Hall, 92, Mound City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.