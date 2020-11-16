Archuleta, Donald
Service:Private Family 
Name:Donald I. Archuleta
Pronunciation:Ar-chu-leta
Age:63
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery
Notes:

Donald passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

