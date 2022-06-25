|Service:
|Donald J. "Donny" Allely
|86
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Donny passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Donald J. Allely, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
